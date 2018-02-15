RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  15 Feb 2018 20:25 |  By RnMTeam

I am still at the jaunt of creating music; I am still learning: Linsey Pollak

MUMBAI: Linsey Pollak, a well-known Australian musician, instrument maker, composer, musical director and community music facilitator. He has toured his solo shows extensively in Europe, North America and Asia since 1996. He has performed at most major Festivals around Australia and recorded 34 albums .

Also Linsey has worked as a musical instrument maker for 40 years and has designed many new wind instruments. He is specialized in woodwind instruments from Eastern Europe. In conversation with Linsey Pollak elaborates on his journey in the music field, “I started at a very young studying classical music. Initially I was searching for something different and finally discovered instrument making at the age of 19. It was then when I first discovered the joy of making instruments from Bamboo. I play a lot of different instruments acoustically in a simple form.”

Pollak renders the bit of challenges he’s faced, “I think in a way a challenge is also a bit of an opportunity. I wouldn’t sit and say that a challenge is a difficult thing. I am still on the journey of creating music; I am still learning. I always wanted to improvise myself As a child you are searching something or exploring something same I am doing the same thing learning different forms of music.

We all have our inspirational stories, Linsey shares his piece “ I am inspired by most of the musicians I play with. Many people have inspired me. I remember the first album of Massa Dani changed my life. I exactly knew I had to learn that kind of music also it did change my direction of music.”

Recently Linsey Pollak collaborated with TEDxGateway 2018 and appeared at the speaker’s pannel , he unveils his experience, “The atmosphere is very friendly, young bunch of people who are holding it together. Overall the experience was amazing.”

“I will be be playing with some of the local Mumbai musicians like Maati Baani. A year ago we connected online and now we are all set to make a video.”

videos

explore RNM

