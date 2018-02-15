RadioandMusic
News |  15 Feb 2018 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Gurdas Maan recalls era of duets

MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan, who joined the music industry over three decades ago, says back then there was not much scope for solo vocalists.

"I remember the time when I started out. The industry seemed to have been dominated by duets. There was not much scope for solo vocalists. However, convinced with the idea of performing solo, I was hopeful that there was a future for me and solo artistes," said Gurdas.

"Today, when I look back, I thank God for letting me reach my goal and paving the way for other solo artistes," added the singer, who will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of the reality TV show Rising Star.

Hailing the show, he said, "Along with entertaining the viewers, the show shares a valuable message of #UthaoSochKiDeewar which will help our nation progress."

The episode will air on Colors channel this weekend, read a statement. It is co-judged by singers Diljit Dosanjh, Monali Thakur and Shankar Mahadevan.

(Source: IANS)

Gurdas Maan Colors Diljit Dosanjh Monali Thakur Shankar Mahadevan Rising Star
