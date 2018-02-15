RadioandMusic
News |  15 Feb 2018 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

Clinton Cerejo comes up with a new track 'Bas Tu Hai' from '3 storeys'

MUMBAI: Clinton Cerejo, a composer known for his unique sound and feel, has come up with a soulful track released timely on Valentine's Day, for the movie 3 Storeys, starring Sharman Joshi and Masumeh. The track Bas Tu Hai has crossed one million views within 24 hours, is a bonafide super-hit song.

Clinton explains, "The song comes at a very crucial point in the film, where the female character reminisces about how love could be. Therefore the song has shades of romance and nostalgia. Sometimes we all get bogged down by life pressures and choose to go in rewind mode and in a happy place. This song is about that zone."

The lyricist, Puneet Krishna, has penned a poignant song, Clinton agrees, "At first he gave me few lines of the song on which I composed the entire track. He thought he should rewrite it on hearing the tune. Now when we hear the track we see it’s taken a beautiful shape."

When asked if he takes any references while composing a song of a certain genre, he says, "I avoid of references, because then it ties you down. Even when the team is having creative discussions, I tell them to just tell me the mood they want and forget the song in their heads." The trick has certainly worked, as far as Clinton's work goes.

Discussing about his choice of lead singers for this song, Clinton shares, " Arijit Singh was the obvious choice. When I write a song, the song dictates the voice it requires."

Having previously worked with current heartthrob of Bollywood music, Clinton is happy to have him on board for multiple reasons, "I have done songs with him for films like Kahaani 2 and Tien, also a jingle for an automobile company. Arijit can sing anything and make it sound melodious. Also, he being a producer and programmer himself makes him sound extremely technical, which makes the composer's job easier."

About the female lead singer, Jonita Gandhi, Clinton says, "I have collaborated with her for Coke Studio previously, but this is our first film song together. She has a versatile voice. It was great to have her sing this song."

Once you hear the song, you would realise there exists a chemistry between the singers too, which reflects on the video. "I don't know if they collaborated earlier, but their voices certainly blended while singing this song,” adds Clinton.

Coming up next is another song from the same movie, composed and sung by Clinton Cerejo, " I also have Bianaca, who is a part of my band, sing for this song. It is a song with International flavour."

