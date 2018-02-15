RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  15 Feb 2018

Anirudh's 'Julie' an ode to pets

MUMBAI: Anirudh Ravichander, known for tracks like Why This Kolaveri Di and Selfie Bomma, has released a new track titled Julie, which is an ode to ‘lovers of the furry, four-legged’.

The single is a collaboration between Anirudh and actor-director-writer Vignesh ShivN, read a statement.

Launched on Wednesday, Anirudh says this time he has created a track which holds true to 'all our lives'.

"As always it was great working with the talented ShivN and I really hope my fans enjoy listening to Julie" he said.

ShivN and Anirudh have worked on songs like Enakkena Yaarum Illaye, Avalukena and Onnume Aagala.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Anirudh Ravichander Why This Kolaveri Di Selfie Bomma Julie Vignesh ShivN
