RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2018 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

'Tujhe Meri Yaadien' is about hidden ray of hope: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: When you think of Valentine’s Day and Hindi music, we think of all the Pehla Nashas,and Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanams, that paint a hunky-dory picture. But, there are also broken hearts that are left bereft. For that, we have had many songs that console those broken hearts too. This Valentine’s Day, singer Akriti Kakar has collaborated with a rapper Dino James, and surprised the audience with a sad song.

Akriti shares, “Everything I have done before this has been bright and happy, from the sound to costumes, so this time when we were discussing Tujhe Meri Yaadien, I thought this is something I have never done before.”

Tujhe Meri Yaadien is a song that conveys a sad feeling and creates pathos of a break-up. Akriti continues, “When I met Dino, he already had the song ready, but wanted to present through a female point of view. Post break-up there is lot bitterness and blame game happening, but there is also a hidden ray of hope and remembrance of the good times. The song is about that.”

But the song doesn’t hint at getting back together, adds Akriti, “Maybe or maybe not. Sometimes it’s best to let go. Maybe there are better things for us in future, but we get so stuck up with what has happened in the past and block the bright future. The song just wants you to let go the bitterness.”

Akriti is collaborating with Dino James for the first time, and she is extremely happy about it, as she says, “Dino is a rapper and we have a common agency who handles our YouTube channel. That’s how we got introduced. The agency showed me a song done by Dino, called Maa. I was literally amazed by that song and thought that this guy is very different. As we met, within a week we started working on this track.”

Within 24 hours the song has crossed two lakh mark, an ecstatic Akriti says, “My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the teaser came out. Currently, within 24 hours it is within the 40 most trending songs. People are surprised to see me in this avatar.”

Catch the song:

Tags
Akriti Kakar Tujhe meri yaadien Youtube Pehla Nasha Tujhe Dekha toh ye jaana sanam
Related news
News | 14 Feb 2018

Music industry's Valentine's Day treat

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is not just a one-day celebration; it starts from a week before the day. The music industry too started getting into the zone of love and romance by releasing various soulful songs.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2018

I was nervous to play my music to Quadri Sahab: Darshan Raval on 'Shab Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, the young singing sensation has made a place in many young hearts. Thus, him not crooning a romantic number for Valentine’s Day is unimaginable. Thus, to keep up with his fans expectations this year the singer released Shab Tum Ho.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2018

'Castle' represents me as an artist: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: 2018 will witness major collaborations in terms of music, especially for Jonita Gandhi’s and Anish Sood’s fans, as they associate for Castle, an upcoming track. They have not only sung the track but have featured in it.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2018

Guru’s 'Lahore' at No. 17 on Billboard Top 25

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has made his mark in the Indian music industry with his independent singles like Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and Suit Suit finding their way into Bollywood projects. Now, the Punjabi star has made waves in the international circuit too.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2018

'Nakhra Nawabi' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: A new song Nakhra Nawabi from Dr Zeus album Global Injection released a week ago under BeingU Music. The track sung by Zora Randhawa with Fateh DOE and composed by Dr Zeus seems to be much loved by the audience as it has received 20 million plus views on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across read more

Press Releases
BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content withread more

News
Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

News
Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets
,

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Evans, Raelynn and Kalie Shorr kick off CMT next women country tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award winning country music star Sara Evans headlined the fourth annual CMT Next Women of Country tour last night, kicking off...read more

2
Kasbo unveils new single 'Your Tempo'

MUMBAI: Your Tempo, the newest track by Swedish producer Kasbo, premiered earlier today on Billboard. The track marks the fourth single from his...read more

3
Vh1 Supersonic 2018: A perfect musical exposure

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018 held at Laxmi Lawns (Pune) on 9-11 February 2018 turned out to be a big ‘win’ for Viacom18. As the organizers raised the...read more

4
Music industry's Valentine's Day treat

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is not just a one-day celebration; it starts from a week before the day. The music industry too started getting into the zone...read more

5
'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' star Veronica Vega drops new single 'Wave'

MUMBAI: Pitbull protégé and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Veronica Vega has released her highly-anticipated single Wave feat. Lil Wayne and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group