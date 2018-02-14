'Tujhe Meri Yaadien' is about hidden ray of hope: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: When you think of Valentine’s Day and Hindi music, we think of all the Pehla Nashas,and Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanams, that paint a hunky-dory picture. But, there are also broken hearts that are left bereft. For that, we have had many songs that console those broken hearts too. This Valentine’s Day, singer Akriti Kakar has collaborated with a rapper Dino James, and surprised the audience with a sad song.

Akriti shares, “Everything I have done before this has been bright and happy, from the sound to costumes, so this time when we were discussing Tujhe Meri Yaadien, I thought this is something I have never done before.”

Tujhe Meri Yaadien is a song that conveys a sad feeling and creates pathos of a break-up. Akriti continues, “When I met Dino, he already had the song ready, but wanted to present through a female point of view. Post break-up there is lot bitterness and blame game happening, but there is also a hidden ray of hope and remembrance of the good times. The song is about that.”

But the song doesn’t hint at getting back together, adds Akriti, “Maybe or maybe not. Sometimes it’s best to let go. Maybe there are better things for us in future, but we get so stuck up with what has happened in the past and block the bright future. The song just wants you to let go the bitterness.”

Akriti is collaborating with Dino James for the first time, and she is extremely happy about it, as she says, “Dino is a rapper and we have a common agency who handles our YouTube channel. That’s how we got introduced. The agency showed me a song done by Dino, called Maa. I was literally amazed by that song and thought that this guy is very different. As we met, within a week we started working on this track.”

Within 24 hours the song has crossed two lakh mark, an ecstatic Akriti says, “My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the teaser came out. Currently, within 24 hours it is within the 40 most trending songs. People are surprised to see me in this avatar.”

Catch the song: