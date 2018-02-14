Punjabi singer Akhil unveils love single on V-Day

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Akhil released a love single titled Akh Lagdi on Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

The romantic song was composed by Desi Routz and written by Bittu Sharma.

Watch the song below:

"Akh Lagdi is a very beautiful composition. I believe that it will definitely become every lover's 'long drive anthem' this Valentine's Day," Akhil, who has given hit romantic songs like Khaab, Gani and Teri Kami, said in a statement.

The song has already been viewed 6,45,321 times on YouTube and is trending on number 12.

Its music video, directed by Tru Makers, has been released by Speed Records label in association with Times Music.

(Source: IANS)