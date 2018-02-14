RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2018 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi singer Akhil unveils love single on V-Day

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Akhil released a love single titled Akh Lagdi on Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

The romantic song was composed by Desi Routz and written by Bittu Sharma.

Watch the song below:

"Akh Lagdi is a very beautiful composition. I believe that it will definitely become every lover's 'long drive anthem' this Valentine's Day," Akhil, who has given hit romantic songs like Khaab, Gani and Teri Kami, said in a statement.

The song has already been viewed 6,45,321 times on YouTube and is trending on number 12.

Its music video, directed by Tru Makers, has been released by Speed Records label in association with Times Music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Akh Lagdi Valentine's Day Desi Routz Bittu Sharma Khaab Gani Teri Kami Speed Records Tru Makers Times Music
Related news
News | 13 Feb 2018

Five musical ways to impress your valentine this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Roses, gifts, and all that is mushy are the safest ways to impress your valentine. But, this time let’s think musically. They say music is the food for romance, so let's explore five ways to impress your loved one this Valentine's musically.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

'Soch' guitarist turns singer with 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: Popular guitarist Sushant Sharma, known for his work in songs like Soch, has made his debut as a singer with the romantic number Tere Bina.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2018

Jeet Gannguli releases first song from debut album

MUMBAI: One of the renowned names of Bengali and Hindi music industry, Jeet Gannguli has given Bollywood hit compositions in films like, Aashiqui 2, City Lights, Humari Adhuri Kahani and more.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2018

Rihanna unveils Valentine's Day-themed socks

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has launched a special capsule line of Valentine's Day-themed socks.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2018

Rustum debuts with his latest romantic Punjabi pop single 'Mental'

MUMBAI: Rohit Tripathi whose stage names spells Rustum is all set to enter the music world with his latest romantic Punjabi single Mental. Rustum has collaborated with Badri Ki Dulhania fame Ikka Singh for this track.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across read more

Press Releases
BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content withread more

News
Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

News
Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets
,

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Musicians share their fondest Valentine's memories

MUMBAI: They have sung/ composed some of the most romantic songs, but let’s have a look at their fondest memories of Valentine’s Day.Arjun Kanungo:...read more

2
'Tujhe Meri Yaadien' is about hidden ray of hope: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: When you think of Valentine’s Day and Hindi music, we think of all the Pehla Nashas,and Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanams, that paint a hunky-...read more

3
Sara Evans, Raelynn and Kalie Shorr kick off CMT next women country tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award winning country music star Sara Evans headlined the fourth annual CMT Next Women of Country tour last night, kicking off...read more

4
Kasbo unveils new single 'Your Tempo'

MUMBAI: Your Tempo, the newest track by Swedish producer Kasbo, premiered earlier today on Billboard. The track marks the fourth single from his...read more

5
Vh1 Supersonic 2018: A perfect musical exposure

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018 held at Laxmi Lawns (Pune) on 9-11 February 2018 turned out to be a big ‘win’ for Viacom18. As the organizers raised the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group