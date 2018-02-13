We are not made for Bollywood: Chizai Band

MUMBAI: Most of the iconic bands will have a sentimental story behind their name, but Chizai, the name intrigues you, but when you find the backstory it leaves with a chuckle.

"Sultan's (Band's lead vocalist) brother was learning Chinese language and we read somewhere written in his notebook, in his handwriting this word with a synonym "to live". We thought it was really cool and named the band," shares Ajitesh Bohra, lead Keyboard player of the band. However, after their research, they found out two things: 1. Sultan's brother handwriting is not to be trusted and 2. there is no such word in Chinese language. Nonetheless, they retained the name.

The band was formed four years ago and has five members, four of them playing different instruments and one is the vocalist. This band has some really unique coincidences bringing them together. "I used to hang out with Sultan a lot in our college days, and once during our hangout sessions, I found a keyboard somewhere and accidentally started playing it and rest is history. I have never looked back after that. I am also not trained in playing the keyboard. Later, I and Sultan collaborated," explains Ajitesh.

Manan Vats, the latest addition to the band, has also claimed to be an "Accidental percussionist", and so is the lead vocalist, Sultan Aftab Khan, who has an uncanny sense of harmony and is known for his soulful voice.

One of the highlights of the band is the member Ms. Chie Nishikori, playing a rarely played instrument Trombone. "She was on a business trip to India and listened to our music and decided to stay back here and be a part of this band," states Ajitesh.

The band is all set to have their first performance at the hip and happening Irish House, Nehru Place, Delhi on the Valentine's Day. Shares an excited Ajitesh, "We have visited this place earlier to have fun, but to perform here is that we are certainly looking forward."

The band that specializes in cover songs mostly, is not into Bollywood songs or music much. Ajitesh explains,"We tried Bollywood, but we understood that’s not our space. We are mainly into the English music. Our USP is, however, the playlist we have, there is something for everyone, as we cover 1920's to now."

A unique cover band with a unique name and sound. Interesting. Catch them live!

Details of their next gig:

What: Pop-Rock hits by Chizai

Where: The Irish House, Nehru Place, New Delhi

When: Wednesday, 14 February 2018

Time: 8 PM onwards