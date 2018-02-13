Seal sexual battery case dropped

MUMBAI: Singer Seal will not face any criminal charges in the sexual battery complaint filed by a former neighbour.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office rejected the case citing lack of witnesses or evidence to corroborate allegations made by actress Tracey Birdsall, tmz.com reported on Monday.

Also, the statute of limitations has run out. Birdsall claimed the assault happened in February 2016, according to documents obtained by tmz.com.

Police officials opened a criminal investigation after Birdsall alleged Seal groped her and forcefully kissed her after he invited her to his house.

They were neighbours here at the time and she said they had developed a close friendship, but that's all.

Birdsall said she decided to come forward after Seal encouraged women to share their own stories of sexual misconduct.

The singer denied the allegations, and now he is off the hook.

(Source: IANS)