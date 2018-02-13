My wife's very supportive, says Sean Paul

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Jamaican rapper Sean Paul says marriage and fatherhood have neither changed him as a person nor affected his work. He has praised his wife Jodi 'Jinx' Stewart Henriques for being supportive throughout.

Paul and Jodi walked down the aisle in 2012. They welcomed their first child Levi Blaze Henriques last year.

How much have marriage and fatherhood changed him and his work?

"Nothing's quite changed. It's just made me a happier person and as I get time from my busy schedule, I run back to them. I have my wife who's very supportive and been there throughout. She has blessed me with a baby boy Levi," Paul, who was in India for a performance, told IANS.

Paul is popular for chartbusters like Get Busy, Temperature and Rockabye.

(Source: IANS)