News |  13 Feb 2018 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

Mary J. Blige to star in 'Umbrella Academy' series

MUMBAI: Singer Mary J. Blige will star in the upcoming Netflix series titled The Umbrella Academy.

The live action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) - Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) - as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Blige will play Cha-Cha, a ruthless and unorthodox hit woman who travels through time to kill assigned targets. Even though she has a few gripes about the bureaucracy of her employers, this job is her life. She is sadistic, reports variety.com.

The role will mark Blige's first regular foray into series television, having previously appeared in guest roles on numerous shows.

The role reunites Blige and Netflix, with the iconic musician having appeared in the streamer's Oscar-nominated film Mudbound. 

The Umbrella Academy series is based on the graphic novels of the same name created and written by Gerard Way. 

(Source: IANS)

