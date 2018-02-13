RadioandMusic
News |  13 Feb 2018 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

I was nervous to play my music to Quadri Sahab: Darshan Raval on 'Shab Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, the young singing sensation has made a place in many young hearts. Thus, him not crooning a romantic number for Valentine’s Day is unimaginable. Thus, to keep up with his fans expectations this year the singer released Shab Tum Ho.

The track that is magnetically attracting numbers -- 11 million views on YouTube in just six days -- wasn’t put together that easy. “Shooting was difficult as I am a shy person. It was difficult for me to enact romantic sequences in front of the camera as I feel uncomfortable. But the director made me feel at ease before every sequence and explained every bit which I had to just follow. Also, my co-actor Sarah Khatri supported me. Overall it was an amazing experience. Everything was created from the scratch for this track,” says Darshan.

The track is written by Sayeed Quadri, while Darshan unveils, “I came up with the melody in the beginning and I made Naushad Khan listen to it, while he really liked it and suggested to showcase this track to Sayeed Quadri Sahab. He liked the track and also wrote its lyrics. So, that is how it started and then the final was the music video which took around five to six months to be completed.”

Check the track here:

Shab Tum Ho has released under Indie Music Label, while we were curious to know if Darshan has further associations with them, “I have known Naushad Khan, who heads Indie Music Label, for years and he has been a big support in my career. We had been planning on this project for quite some time now, so it has come at a perfect time. I blindly trust Naushad and his sensibilities with music. I have more tracks coming up with Indie Music Label this year and a few surprises are thrown in too,” adds Raval.

Darshan narrates his experience and working on the track, “It has been a dream come true for the mere fact that a great lyricist like Sayeed Quadri Sahab gave me the opportunity to work with him. I was sure of my melody, but the lyrics wouldn’t be substituted for anything else. I was actually quite nervous to play the track to Quadri Sahab, Naushad gave me the confidence. His instant approval gave me more butterflies in my stomach. I feel really blessed that I could experience all this."

While the singer has his future plans in place, “This year I am paying more attention to creating my own songs. There is an album I am working on, also I have Bollywood projects. 2018 is going to be filled with dozens of tracks in comparison to the previous one.”

