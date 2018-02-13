'Future Perfect' represents my idea of future of electronic music: Anish Sood

MUMBAI: Anish Sood, released his debut studio album Future Perfect a while back. Starry Night and Castle from Future Perfect have already been released while both these tracks are peculiar in terms of its vocals and music; Future Perfect holds an immense contrast of music within itself, well in a jive he expresses what future holds for Future Perfect.

“I’ve been producing music for about ten years now and I’ve realized a bunch of singles, EPs and remixes. I decided last year that I had a lot of music that I wanted to release and an album was the best format to put this out under. Future Perfect represents my idea of the future of electronic music. The tracks range from deep house to dance and pop,” says Sood on the idea of starting up with Future Perfect.

Also Read: DJ Anish Sood to release debut studio album

Future Perfect is sung by Jonita Gandhi while Anish briefs his collaborative experience, “She is incredible, talented and a fun person. Also, she is extremely easy to work with.”

Also Read: 'Castle' represents me as an artist: Jonita Gandhi

Sood has set the roadmap for Future Perfect, “The next single features a singer cum songwriter from LA named TRISHES. There’s also a collaboration with another LA-based singer named Cari Golden,” he ends.