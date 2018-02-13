RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2018 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

Five musical ways to impress your valentine this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Roses, gifts, and all that is mushy are the safest ways to impress your valentine. But, this time let’s think musically. They say music is the food for romance, so let's explore five ways to impress your loved one this Valentine's musically.

Make a playlist: The best way to make someone feel special is to remember small things about their likes and dislikes. To make a playlist is an updated version of "Mixed Tape" formula of 90's.  Not a new way definitely, but a confirmed way to make your loved one smile, is to make a playlist of their favourite songs. Zero cost, little effort but a lot of love.

Gift an instrument: There is a hidden performer in each of us, for some even a hidden rock-star. Identify that hidden and long forgotten passion and encourage them to follow that, even as a hobby. Buy them their favourite instrument, that might boost their interest more. From trumpet to keyboard to fute, lot of options.

Memorabilia of their favourite musician: As a teenager, each of one us have been ardent followers of some genre of music. Merchandise with Bob Marley quotes are omnipresent at every store, so are Elvis T-shirts, Beyonce posters et all. Easy but personal.

Sing for them: Admitted not everyone is a pro at singing and in real-time and daily life autotune is not present. But it’s the emotion that matters. So, on a date dinner/lunch surprise him/her with their favourite song and declare your love. Little practice beforehand wouldn't hurt your valentine or the rest of audience either.

Dedicate a song for them: If you know that your partner listens to radio every day, while commuting, just remember their favourite shows. Most of the radio channels, have special shows on Valentine's Day, so just get in touch with them and dedicate a song that sums up your feelings for them. If they don't listen to it, strategically make them listen to it.  Pro Tip: If you want to be discreet, use your pet names or some inside jokes and drop hints.

Tags
Valentine's Day Beyonce Trumpet Flute Keyboards Elvis Bob Marley
Related news
News | 09 Feb 2018

Jeet Gannguli releases first song from debut album

MUMBAI: One of the renowned names of Bengali and Hindi music industry, Jeet Gannguli has given Bollywood hit compositions in films like, Aashiqui 2, City Lights, Humari Adhuri Kahani and more.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2018

Rihanna unveils Valentine's Day-themed socks

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has launched a special capsule line of Valentine's Day-themed socks.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2018

Zaeden excited to release mash-up for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: DJ-producer Zaeden, who has released the cover of musician Lauv's I Like Me Better featuring Chezin, is gearing up for another release on Valentine's Day.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2018

Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

MUMBAI: Stars Beyonce Knowles, Eminem and The Weeknd will perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The festival will take place over the weekends of 13 and 20 April at its usual location of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2017

Minaj's braids took over a day to create

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minajs ‘Motorsport’ pink lemonade braids took more than 36 hours to create.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

News
Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets
,

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student mread more

News
The sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards celebrates independent music

MUMBAI: With the growth of the independent music space, the sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Aread more

Press Releases
Celebrate this season's festivals with Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music, the one-stop entertainment destination for all music lovers, from Idea Celluread more

News
Fever FM holds the first position in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: After a long break we are back with the radio ratings from four metro cities, Mumbai, Delread more

top# 5 articles

1
Five musical ways to impress your valentine this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Roses, gifts, and all that is mushy are the safest ways to impress your valentine. But, this time let’s think musically. They say music is...read more

2
'Future Perfect' represents my idea of future of electronic music: Anish Sood

MUMBAI: Anish Sood, released his debut studio album Future Perfect a while back. Starry Night and Castle from Future Perfect have already been...read more

3
My wife's very supportive, says Sean Paul

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning Jamaican rapper Sean Paul says marriage and fatherhood have neither changed him as a person nor affected his work. He...read more

4
Mary J. Blige to star in 'Umbrella Academy' series

MUMBAI: Singer Mary J. Blige will star in the upcoming Netflix series titled The Umbrella Academy.The live action series follows the estranged...read more

5
Seal sexual battery case dropped

MUMBAI: Singer Seal will not face any criminal charges in the sexual battery complaint filed by a former neighbour. The Los Angeles County District...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group