RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2018 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

We've bonded over more than music: Band Sanam

MUMBAI: The independent four-piece music band Sanam, also known as Fab Four, have come up with its latest single Sanam Mennu. The band members, who share a strong bond that goes beyond music, say they have never focused on working in Bollywood.

The band will be featured on MTV Beats music channel this month for two of its shows -- MTV Beats Spotlight: Dil Beats with Sanam Band and Love Shots.

The band comprises four musicians -- Sanam Puri (lead vocals), Samar Puri (lead guitar), Venky S. aka Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums).

They say with time and hardship, they have grown as musicians.

"When we started, we did not have a recording studio, good equipment, or enough money to own them. So there were days when we had frustration, we struggled to find a way to record our songs at home, and some background noise ruined them.

"But we have grown from there. As people, we are much more mature; and as musicians, our musicality has increased by collaborating with other musicians," Keshav told IANS.

Seconding that, Sanam said, "We are together for more than music. And we do not believe in competition. We believe that all artists have their own journey and there is no point of measuring achievement based on others' success.

"What is the point in putting ourselves in stress by overworking to compete with each other? As a band, we believe in staying happy... Leave the world with a happy memory. I see no reason for continuing work with dissatisfaction."

The band has worked in some films, but they do not work in that zone very often.

Samar said: "The focus is not there really, we are happily surviving in independent music, and we are also fine financially. People love our music... Now we are excited about our upcoming songs that will be shown on MTV."

But is there any specific reason behind wanting to remain independent musicians?

Samar said: "Honestly, Sanam and I do not like doing music when we are given a task. That is what happens in Bollywood, where we have to listen to the producer and filmmaker. We have to understand who likes which musical part of it and, accordingly, we have to create music.

"As creative people, we want freedom."

Asked what is their preferred place to perform -- a studio and stage -- they chose the latter.

Venky S, the bass guitarist, said: "I really enjoy performing live because that is the real test of an artist. It gives us a chance to get connected with the people who we are playing for.

"It is a real high that defines the dynamics between artists and the audience. The studio is different... There we look for perfection and are focused on one song. So, we try to record the best of our songs there."

On how various music festivals are helping independent music to survive, Samar said: "I think festivals and digital platforms equally help musicians like us to grow. If your song is really good and it is touching people's hearts, they will surely share it with other friends and that is how we are reaching out to a bigger audience."

As a band, they composed the Hindi version of Hollywood superhit film The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and managed to create their own original sound.

Was that a conscious effort?

Sanam said: "One conscious effort that we make is that we do not want to sound like other bands. We want to celebrate original sound.

"Why we sound different is also because each song we compose together, the four of us... We have different musical influences" and that percolates into one song. "In Bollywood, there is one composer for a song, and that's the difference."

Being a handsome young man, who has appeared in many ‘Fav Four’ music videos, does Sanam wish to act in a Bollywood film?

"No, I don't want to get into acting. It's good to be focused on one thing at a time, and I am not one who wants to do everything. Apart from music, I prefer to spend time with family, friends and my dogs," Sanam said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
SANAM Fab Four Sanam Mennu MTV Beats Dil Beats with Sanam Band Love Shots Samar Puri Venkat Subramaniyam Keshav Dhanraj
Related news
News | 19 Dec 2017

Sanam band aims to raise awareness about child sexual abuse

MUMBAI: Pop rock band Sanam wants to raise awareness about child sexual abuse and has urged people to pledge with them to "rise up and curb this evil".

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

Incredible India and The Art of Living to bring 'Festival of Bharat' to Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Here is an interesting announcement for the art, music and culture lovers to make the first half of the New Year much more exciting and cultural in one of the historical cities of the country, Rajasthan.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Badshah to do music show on TV

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah will be doing a House Party music show, through which he will be sharing his favourite party songs.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2017

Prince Narula releases 'Zero Figure Tera'; working on new tracks

MUMBAI: TV personality, Prince Narula has released his new single Zero Figure Tera. This is his second single after Hello Hello, which also featured his rumoured girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2017

Music is losing its flavour: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Rapper and hip-hop singer Hard Kaur is currently basking in the glory of The Rising MixTape Vol 1. Her latest offering is topping charts on iTunes, much before its launch. The album went on to trend last week and claimed the numero uno position on the streaming service.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Celebrate this season's festivals with Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music, the one-stop entertainment destination for all music lovers, from Idea Celluread more

News
Fever FM holds the first position in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: After a long break we are back with the radio ratings from four metro cities, Mumbai, Delread more

Press Releases
Radio City brings back the Indie Revolution with 'Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0'
,

MUMBAI: Radio City has geared up to entertain music enthusiasts with the launch of the fifth ediread more

Press Releases
BIG FM announces Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5 winner

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s popular on-air singing talent hunt-Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5 concludedread more

Press Releases
Burberry celebrates 17 years of music with playlist on Apple Music

MUMBAI: Burberry is nodding to its long-term love of music with a dedicated playlist that launcheread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Soch' guitarist turns singer with 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: Popular guitarist Sushant Sharma, known for his work in songs like Soch, has made his debut as a singer with the romantic number Tere Bina."...read more

2
I love to create songs along with the script: Rochak Kohli

MUMBAI: Composer Rochak Kohli of Vicky Donar fame has given various hit and quality songs to the industry. One out of them is Irrfan Khan starrer...read more

3
Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri to collaborate with British pop act HRVY

MUMBAI: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapurs teenage daughter Kaveri will collaborate with English singer HRVY. HRVY's real name is Harvey...read more

4
Today's music is about your looks on video: Bally Sagoo

MUMBAI: Singer Bally Sagoo, who has had a three-decade-long experience in the music industry believes the music churned out today is more about the...read more

5
Paloma Faith wants outspoken musicians

MUMBAI: Singer Paloma Faith thinks it's worrying when musicians don't share their opinions in their work.Faith, 36, says she "had a lot to say" on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group