News |  12 Feb 2018 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

Today's music is about your looks on video: Bally Sagoo

MUMBAI: Singer Bally Sagoo, who has had a three-decade-long experience in the music industry believes the music churned out today is more about the looks in a video and the bling rather than the music itself.

"Back in the day we made music for people to listen on the radio and go out and buy in music shops. That is really what music should be about. Music shouldn't be about what you see, it should be about what you hear," Sagoo, who won hearts with his re-worked version of Chura Liya -- and hits like Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha, Dil Cheez and Tum Bin, in the 1990s told IANS.

"Today it has totally changed. It's exactly the opposite - it's about how good you look on a video and what bling you could carry in it which really isn't the way to go forward (in my opinion I think). Times have changed now of course, but I guess back in the days we did work a lot more harder to get our music out," he added.

The British-Indian record producer whose real name is Baljit Singh Sagoo, also shed light on how softwares help cheat music now.

He said: "At that time, you didn't have the same technology to cheat. Now there are so many plugins and softwares to help someone cheat and sound totally different. It wasn't anything in reality what they would actually look and sound in real life as seen in the music videos." 

"Also when I came through the scene I was raised in England and started making music since the late 1970s," added the musician who has scored music for films like Bend It Like Beckham and Monsoon Wedding.

"At that time I was making music in my bedroom night in and day out. At that time the hunger, the thirst, the quench was to make music night and day so that people could listen to it across the world. I never realised that it would have such a devastating effect on people all over the world." 

(Source: IANS)

