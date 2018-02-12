RadioandMusic
'Soch' guitarist turns singer with 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: Popular guitarist Sushant Sharma, known for his work in songs like Soch, has made his debut as a singer with the romantic number Tere Bina.

"I have played a lot of guitar-based superhit Punjabi numbers like Soch, Yaar Ni Milya, Man Bharya and Bacha. Tere Bina is my debut as a singer. I believe everyone is going to love it," Sharma said in a statement.

Singer Jyotica Tangri has sung the new track along with him.

"Tere Bina is a lovely song and it's very special to my heart. On this Valentine's Day, I am sure all are going to love the song and will be able to relate to it in one way or the other," Jyotica said.

Tere Bina has been released by Times Music.

(Source: IANS)

