News |  12 Feb 2018 13:52 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri to collaborate with British pop act HRVY

MUMBAI: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapurs teenage daughter Kaveri will collaborate with English singer HRVY.

HRVY's real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell.

"I have always been inclined to music since a very young age and collaborations of this nature will help me put forth my music to a much wider audience since the power of social media is such. I have to thank Tanaaz Bhatia for getting me to work with The Vamps and HRVY," Kaveri said in a statement.

"HRVY is an all-round entertainer which works for me. He can dance, act and sing. My long-term goal is to make a mark for myself in the music industry. I want to launch an album and pursue music education after school," she added.

Bottomline Media Founder Tanaaz Bhatia who is handling the marketing and alliances for Virgin EMI Records, said, "Post Kaveri's interaction with The Vamps, I was very impressed with her creative endowment and felt there could be no better artist than Kaveri in the young talent category who could compliment HRVY's musical style.

"As part of Virgin Records roster, HRVY and The Vamps are currently touring together in UK and have exchanged notes on India and how massive the music market is. We look forward to creating some great video content with the two with some fun interactions and showcases in February when HRVY visits India."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is happy with the collaboration.

"The other day a group of students in Oxford ran to me asking for selfies... with Kaveri's Dad! Kaveri moves from strength to strength with increasing international collaborations. I am such a proud father," he tweeted.

Suchitra also re-tweeted the post writing "and me a proud mom".

Currently training under the mentorship of two Grammy winning personalities - AR Rahman and Tim Molyneuz, Kaveri will also be releasing her fourth untitled single demonstrating folk meets world music, featuring indie band Maati Baani later this year.

(Source: IANS)

