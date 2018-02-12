RadioandMusic
Paloma Faith wants outspoken musicians

MUMBAI: Singer Paloma Faith thinks it's worrying when musicians don't share their opinions in their work.

Faith, 36, says she "had a lot to say" on her fourth LP (long play), The Architect because she is concerned about modern society and thinks it's important to use her music to address issues and problems, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Faith, who has a 13-month-old child with partner and singer Leyman Lahcine, said, "I've got a lot to say on my new album - I think it's worrying when artists don't. There aren't enough people singing about what's going on in the world - class and financial and political divisions between people, the leader of the US being on a massive ego trip and potentially plunging us into war."

"I despair at the state of the society I've brought a child into. I know this sounds like something Miss World would say, but I want my child to live in a society where people are kind," she added.

The Stone Cold Sober hitmaker thought a lot about what she wanted her child and even her future grandchildren to hear when she was making the record because she wants her music to send a positive message to them.

She told You magazine, "I thought about what kind of message I wanted to send to my child with this album. I was pregnant when I was writing it and realised that they will probably listen to it and one day they will play it to their kids".

"So it had to be about kindness, empathy and compassion. They are the most valuable qualities I can instil as a parent - above academia or success. I don't care if my child works on a supermarket checkout forever as long as they are kind. That's how my mum raised me, too," she added.

(Source: IANS)

