News |  12 Feb 2018 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya's 'Naam Hain Tera' recreated for Hate Story IV

MUMBAI: The Indian film industry seems to be recreating songs every single second. In fact, this is what’s in vogue, for now, thus, another recreation does not come as surprise. This time its Himesh Reshammiya's track Naam Hain Tera. The track has been recreated for Vishal Pandya's revenge-thriller, Hate Story IV.

The new version will have x grooving on the track and exploring a new form of dance - waacking, choreographed by Bosco-Ceasar.

The actress says, “Waacking emphasises the interpretation of music and its rhythm. It is inspired from movie stars such as Lauren Bacall, Marlene Dietrich, Bette Davis and James Dean.”  

‘Waack/Punk’ is a form of dance created in Los Angeles’s LGBT clubs during the Disco era of the ’70s. Since, ‘punk’ was widely criticised as a derogatory term when used with reference to homosexuals, it was eventually replaced with ‘waacking’. The style borrows its name from ‘a whack’ — which is a specific movement of the arms and pelvis.

Hate Story IV, directed by Vishal Pandya, stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon and Gulshan Grover in the lead role. Produced by T-Series, the film will release on 9 March 2018.

