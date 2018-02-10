No video evidence in nightclub fight: Quavo's attorney

MUMBAI: Quavo doesn't have to worry about an arrest in a nightclub fight here because a video shows he didn't touch the alleged victim, says the rapper's attorney.

Drew Findling told tmz.com he has seen surveillance video from inside restaurant 1 Oak on Grammy Awards night last month, and it shows Quavo did not "come within three feet" of Eric the Jeweler.

He said the video does show an altercation, but Quavo wasn't involved.

Eric said two men jumped him in the club, and possibly snatched his $30,000 chain. He claimed Quavo was one of the attackers.

Law enforcement sources told tmz.com that New York City Police Department was preparing to arrest the rapper for the fight.

That's news to Findling, who said, based on the video, his client is in the clear.

Findling also said the video shows Eric walk in the club with his chain, and walk out of the club with it still around his neck.

(Source: IANS)