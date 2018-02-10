'Mind Blowing' from 'Veere Ki Wedding' released

MUMBAI: Mind-bowling is one of the most commonly used words across the globe. Ever thought there also could be a song on this word? Well, the makers of upcoming release Veerey Ki Wedding released their first song that titles Mind Blowing.

Starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, it is a fun song sung by the singer best known for this genre, Mika Singh. Released under T-Series, the song is penned by Deepak Noor and Chandan Bakshi and composed by Farzan Faaiz.

Watch the song below:

Well, there is another film starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor as lead in a film with the similar name called Veerey Di Wedding. Hope you do not confuse yourself with the name of the film.

Veerey Ki Wedding which is scheduled to release on 2 March is directed by Ashu Trikha. The film features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kadbanda and Jimmy Shergil as leads.