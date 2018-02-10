RadioandMusic
Dillon Francis keen to perform with Nucleya

MUMBAI: American DJ and record producer Dillon Francis, currently here for the Vh1 Supersonic 2018, has expressed interest in performing with Indian DJ Nucleya.

Francis took some time out at the fifth edition of one of the multi-genre international music festival here to enjoy gigs of other artistes.

"Indian artistes are so kind and nice. The one Indian artist I want to collaborate with is Nucleya," Francis said in a statement to IANS.

Nucleya is one Indian DJ who has revolutionised with his genre-bending productions, combining electronic dance music along with traditional Indian musical instruments and ambient sounds.

(Source: IANS)

Dillon Francis Vh1 Supersonic 2018 DJ Nucleya
