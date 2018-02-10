RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  10 Feb 2018 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce Knowles flaunts knee-length braids

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles showed off extremely long hair extensions as she attended a private event and dinner in Miami.

The 36-year-old star put on a leggy display as she was photographed with husband Jay-Z at the valet stand outside the Mandolin Mediterranean restaurant on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The mother-of-three showed off her legs in a tight black mini dress with towering black heels. She accessorised with a glittery clutch bag and metallic earrings.

Knowles and Jay-Z, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in April, happily chatted to fellow guests outside the venue while waiting for their car.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Beyonce Knowles Miami Jay-Z Mandolin Mediterranean
