News |  09 Feb 2018 16:54

Zack Knight's 'Bom Diggy' enters 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' album

MUMBAI: The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety album has been a mix of original and re-created songs, but this time the makers decide on adding an existing famous track to its playlist. Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia’s hit song Bom Diggy has been added to the film.

The makers decided on keeping the song as it is and they also lifted a few steps from the original video. This is also the first song from the film to only features Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh at their best. The song which gives a feel of a bachelor party is shot with many international female dancers who just go right with the song.

The choreography is outstanding. It is a colourful themed song where every colour goes right. The designers of the venue and the artistes would have had some tough time planning the perfect output.

Here is the song from the film:

The original song sung by Knight and Walia also features the two with an interesting storyline. It is composed and written by Knight.

Watch the original song below:

