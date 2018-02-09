RadioandMusic
Raja Kumari, Teri Miko to headline HolyDistrict 2018

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari and DJ Teri Miko will be performing at music fest HolyDistrict 2018.

The second edition of Holi music festival by Capital Group will be held on 2 March at JVPD Grounds, Juhu, read a statement.

The fest will also feature acts by Divine, Gully Gang, DJ Shaan, GREEF, Gurbax and MKShft.

Capital Group Chief Operating Office Santosh Smith said, "This year we are hosting the event at a much larger venue to ensure a more intrinsic experience. We have a 55,000 sq ft venue and a massive line up comprising of 12 artists ensuring a more multi-genre showcase.

"We are expecting close to 6000 plus people and will bring an unforgettable experience for our attendees."

The event will also offer a curated food and beverage experience for all attendees and a focus on making the overall celebration a safe and secure one.

(Source: IANS)

Raja Kumari DJ Teri Miko HolyDistrict 2018 JVPD Grounds Juhu Divine Gully Gang Dj Shaan GREEF Gurbax MKShft Santosh Smith
