'Naina' a clutter-breaking track: Mohit Suri

MUMBAI: Director Mohit Suri on Friday launched a ‘clutter-breaking’ song titled Naina, sung by Tu Hi Hai hitmaker Rahul Mishra.

It is the second track of EMI Records India and Suri's VYRL Originals.

The ballad, written, composed and sung by Mishra, celebrates the season of love and arrives in time for Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14.

"Naina is a clutter-breaking track, and Rahul has done absolute justice to it. I loved working with him on 'Half Girlfriend' previously and I am so glad we are releasing this amazing track through VYRL Originals," Suri said in a statement to IANS.

Mishra has been trained in classical music. He has also worked on Marathi films like Lafda Sadan and Manatlya Unhat.

Talking about the new track, Mishra said, "Naina is a track that is really special and close to my heart."

VYRL Originals promotes independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers. Each track released under VYRL Originals is being curated by Suri, who also mentors the artistes during this process.

(Source: IANS)