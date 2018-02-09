RadioandMusic
News |  09 Feb 2018 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal, Mithoon collaborate for first time

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has teamed up with composer Mithoon for the romantic song titled Tum Mere Ho from the film Hate Story 4. This is their first collaboration.

"It's a very cool romantic song. The song will remind you of some of the evergreen melodies and bring back the rich music made back in the days. I'm sure the audience will connect with this song," Jubin said in a statement to IANS.

Tum Mere Ho is a romantic song sung by Jubin and Amrita Singh. 

Talking about working with Mithoon, Jubin said, "This is my first Bollywood project with Mithoon and I am super excited. He is amongst the top composers today, and singing one of his own compositions is an honour. Having worked with so many music composers, it is a dream come true to work with Mithoon."

Tum Mere Ho is slated to release on Valentine's Day, which falls on 14 February. 

(Source: IANS)

