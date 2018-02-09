RadioandMusic
News |  09 Feb 2018 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Jeet Gannguli releases first song from debut album

MUMBAI: One of the renowned names of Bengali and Hindi music industry, Jeet Gannguli has given Bollywood hit compositions in films like, Aashiqui 2, City Lights, Humari Adhuri Kahani and more. Adding to the playlist of Valentine’s Day, the composer released first track from his debut album under Zee Music Company’s new property Zee Music Originals.

The album comprises of eight songs that will release over the next few months. Today, the Khamoshiyaan music director released the first romantic track, Barsaat Mein which is penned by the famous lyricist Rashmi Virag and sung-composed by Gannguli. The music video gives a feel of a concert, featuring Gannguli along with a group of musicians playing live instruments.

Watch the song below:

The music composer said, “This song is personally very close to me and showcases my true vision. I've composed a lot of music for films. I had made some songs that I decided to use in a non-film album. But, everytime I got a movie, the makers would take the compositions. But, this time I was determined about releasing it as an independent album.”

Composer-singer Jeet Gannguli is one of those rare musicians who are equally skilful in Indian as well as western music. To this he said, “Indian classical music is in my blood. I have grown up singing Rabindra Sangeet and when I was 16, I started training in jazz."

Talking about his journey in Hindi music industry, he stated, “I never got a start or any help from anyone when I started out. My songs never had the benefit of a star to drive the film's music. My music drove the film and actors. My music has been the star and I am very proud of it.  It was my longing to do an independent album as it gives me creative freedom and I feel it is important to develop an industry that is purely about music and not films.”

