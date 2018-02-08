Singer Purva Mantri recreates 'Kangna'

MUMBAI: Purva Mantri, whose known for her famous serial tracks like Balika Vadhu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and tracks like Uljhi and Char Bangdi Vadi Gadi had grabbed attention of hoards. While she is back with Kangana, a re-make of Kangna Tera Ni (2012) which was produced by Dr Zeus.

“Kangna has always been my favourite Punjabi track since childhood. So, I just thought of doing this beautiful song in my voice as there are no female version of it in. Also, as there is popularity of Punjabi music in India and everywhere, which also adds to why I did come up with Kangna,” adds Purva.

Music of Kangna has been given by Ramji Gulati, while the lyrics have been kept the same. While Purva Mantri’s voice will leave you mesmerised. “Music has a crazy drop which will make you dance,” adds Purva.

Kangna was shot at marvellous locations, Purva adds to this, “While we started working on the track in the month of August 2017 and shot the video in Thailand. Few shots were really hard to shoot as I had to get into the deep water without any safety measures and had to dance as well. It was really challenging but my team supported me and boosted my confidence.”

View the track here:

Here’s a visit to the original version of the track: