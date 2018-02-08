I dated Ivanka Trump: Quincy Jones

MUMBAI: Legendary music producer Quincy Jones says he has dated US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.

Jones made the claim in an interview with Vulture magazine, reports cbsnews.com.

Jones, who is the father of actress Rashida Jones and ex-husband of Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton, says designer Tommy Hilfiger set them up.

He also slammed President Donald Trump, saying he is the reason why outward racism has resurfaced.

"I used to date Ivanka, you know... Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, 'Ivanka wants to have dinner with you'. I said, 'No problem. She's a fine motherf***er'. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though," Jones said.

Jones is 84 and Ivanka is 36.

Jones also called late icon Michael Jackson "greedy" and "as Machiavellian as they come".

He called Jimi Hendrix "too chicken" to play on Jones' album with Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock and others. Jones said that when he first met the Beatles, he thought "that they were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherf***ers", reports cbsnews.com.

Of Ringo Starr, he said: "Great guy, though".

Jones avoided talking about his friend Bill Cosby, but said: "It was all of them. Brett Ratner. (Harvey) Weinstein. Weinstein -- he's a jive motherf***er."

Jones did name several young musicians he thinks are talented. He named celebrities like Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Mark Ronson.

(Source: IANS)