News |  08 Feb 2018 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

Hrishikesh Chury bags Rotary International Award

MUMBAI: Hrishikesh Chury who’s tracks Mehfooz fromTera Intezaar and Taang Uthaake from Houseful 3 marked his Bollywood presence, was recently felicitated.  

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 jury member was recently awarded the ‘Best Upcoming Playback Singer’ award by Rotary International award. The ceremony was held at JW Marriott Mumbai. The singer was awarded by the Rotary District Governor.

Hrishikesh says, “I am totally surprised. This is one of my biggest honour as Rotary is an Internationally renowned organization and I’m delighted to be recognized by the Rotary. I was associated with Rotary during my college days and now receiving an award from Rotary is a great feeling for me.”

