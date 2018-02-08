Dave Weckl to awe Jazz affecandoes in Delhi

MUMBAI: Legendary drummer Dave Weckl, along with leading jazz players from Denmark, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Israel and India are all set to awe Jazz affecandoes in the national capital.

The 2017-18 season of the Jazz India Circuit, organised by performing arts entertainment company Teamwork Arts, is all about getting into the groove, the subtleties of rhythm, and the power of percussion with legendary jazz drummers headlining an electrifying series of concerts across the country. To be held at One Golden Mile, on 17-18 February, the much-awaited Delhi edition will be headlined by Dave Weckl.

Named by Modern Drummer magazine as ‘one of the 25 best drummers of all time’, Dave Weckl's dynamic and diverse drumming is built on a foundation of knowledge and passion. Weckl will be collaborating with some of the finest musicians in India including Mohini Dey, Abhijith Nair, Sandeep Mohan and Joe Johnson.

Mohini has been described as a prodigy by many acclaimed musicians; she started learning the bass guitar at the age of 3, performed at concerts and recordings at the age of 10, and now at 17, is an extraordinary bass player playing across the world with celebrated musicians. This collaboration will indeed be a crackling fusion of sounds.

Also performing are 21-Year-Old guitar prodigy Rhythm Shaw, London-based John Law's Congregation, featuring John Law who is acclaimed for his work in a wide variety of contemporary jazz projects, Danish guitarist, composer and improviser Alex Jønsson who is recognized in the world of jazz both as a composer and a soloist; Karan Khosla Trio - an instrumental jazz outfit focused on the 'bebop' genre, and The Diaspora House, a project that combines original music by drummer, arranger and composer Udi Shlomo blending the unique sound of jazz and world music along with diverse traditional Jewish soundscapes including Ashkenazi (East European), Sefaradi (Spanish) and Mizrachi (Arabic).

(Source: IANS)