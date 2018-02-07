Raghu Dixit turns actor Dhananjaya lyricist

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, one of the biggest names in Indian indie space turns music composer for an upcoming movie Orchestra. For the songs of this film, the new producer searched a lyricist in a well-known south Indian actor Dhananjaya and got him on the project.

It is a musical film about the orchestra culture in Mysuru (commonly known as Mysore) and the dream of a boy who wants to sing in an orchestra. It is said that the music in the film is Raghu Dixit’s best work in Kannada so far.

The singer has experimented with the music of the film, turning the leading actor Dhananjaya into lyricist. Dhananjaya was known for his writings during his theatre days and with Orchestra, he got a chance to get back to writing and give lyrics to Orchestra's songs.

“Dhananjaya has written incredible lyrics. Usually, lyricists write one or two songs in a film, but on his first assignment, Dhananjaya wrote nine songs. He took his time, but he has nailed it,” says Raghu, adding that the highlight of the songs is the lyrics.

Director Sunil Mysooru first approached Raghu to act in his film, but Raghu chose to do the music instead.

“Sunil had a brilliant story. He had shot a 20-minute edit of the entire story while approaching me. As a musician, I was really moved after watching it and instantly wanted to be a part of the film. Eventually, the music we made is enough for three films. We have 11 original songs and it is the best music that I have done in Kannada so far," ended Raghu.