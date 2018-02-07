RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Feb 2018 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Raghu Dixit turns actor Dhananjaya lyricist

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, one of the biggest names in Indian indie space turns music composer for an upcoming movie Orchestra. For the songs of this film, the new producer searched a lyricist in a well-known south Indian actor Dhananjaya and got him on the project.

It is a musical film about the orchestra culture in Mysuru (commonly known as Mysore) and the dream of a boy who wants to sing in an orchestra. It is said that the music in the film is Raghu Dixit’s best work in Kannada so far.

The singer has experimented with the music of the film, turning the leading actor Dhananjaya into lyricist. Dhananjaya was known for his writings during his theatre days and with Orchestra, he got a chance to get back to writing and give lyrics to Orchestra's songs.

“Dhananjaya has written incredible lyrics. Usually, lyricists write one or two songs in a film, but on his first assignment, Dhananjaya wrote nine songs. He took his time, but he has nailed it,” says Raghu, adding that the highlight of the songs is the lyrics.

Director Sunil Mysooru first approached Raghu to act in his film, but Raghu chose to do the music instead.

“Sunil had a brilliant story. He had shot a 20-minute edit of the entire story while approaching me. As a musician, I was really moved after watching it and instantly wanted to be a part of the film. Eventually, the music we made is enough for three films. We have 11 original songs and it is the best music that I have done in Kannada so far," ended Raghu.

Tags
Sunil Mysooru Raghu Dixit orchestra Dhananjaya Kannada Mysore Mysuru
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2018

Every band craves to play in northeast India: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who is the frontman of the multilingual contemporary Indian folk group -- The Raghu Dixit Project -- says every band has a strong desire to play in northeast India because of the "amazing love" they get from the region.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and Punjabi.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Raghu Dixit loves original music

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Raghu Dixit says he refuses to sing covers on stage. He also said that he looks up to musicians Ehsaan Noorani and Vishal Dadlani.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Music has power to start a revolution: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Raghu Dixit says music has the power to bring people together, inspire them and start a revolution.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2017

'Darmiyaan' from Chef will remind you of your loved one

MUMBAI: T-Series has released Darmiyaan from Chef. The song is composed and sung by Raghu Dixit and lyrics penned by Ankur Tewari.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media elevates Clyde D'Souza; to head programming for 9XO and 9XM

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of 9XO Programming Head Clyde D’Souza.read more

Press Releases
RED FM's Mobile Application is the new favourite on-the-go infotainment app

MUMBAI:  RED FM continues to enhance the experience of its listeners with its RED FM app.  The aread more

Press Releases
RED FM partners with OXFAM to raise a united voice for equality

MUMBAI: REDFM joined hands with globally recognized charitable organization Oxfam India to supporread more

Financials
Mirchi reports muted numbers for third quarter

BENGALURU: An early Diwali and an errant client dampened Entertainment Network India Limited (ENread more

Financials
Radio City reports improved numbers for third quarter

BENGALURU: Music Broadcast  Limited (MBL, Radio City) reported increase in revenue and profit afread more

top# 5 articles

1
If essence and meaning of music is lost then purpose too is lost: Ameya Dabli

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to follow their heart, but few are actually successful at it. Let’s have a look at an inspiring story of Ameya Dabli, an...read more

2
Bhaggesh Marathe to perform at SurSagar

MUMBAI: SurSagar, a rising talent every month’ is a continued effort to promote and preserve the rich traditional performing arts of India. While...read more

3
Experiential music festival Holi Moo! returns with 12th edition

MUMBAI: One of India’s longest running music festivals, Holi Moo! and a firm favourite on Delhi’s cultural calendar returns on 2 March  for its 12th...read more

4
Cardi B gets threats after slamming LA gang

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is facing threats after seemingly disrespecting the notorious gang, the Crips, on social media.The Bartier Cardi rapper, who...read more

5
Gwalior Maestro Pandit Sharad Sathe to serenade Mumbai with Night Sky

MUMBAI: At 86 years​ ​(will turn 86 on 18 February), Pandit Sharad Sathe, Master Khayal vocalist of the Gwalior Gharana is one of our last few...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group