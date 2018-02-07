RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2018 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

'Boond Boond' was an effortless recording: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Vishal Pandya's upcoming release Hate Story IV is set to be a musical treat and a gem from its musical box is out. The makers of the Hate Story franchise have released Boond Boond just in time for Valentine’s week.

Urvashi Rautela takes her hot-avatar from Aashiq Banaya Aapne a notch higher with Boond Boond. The song picturised on Urvashi and Vivaan Bhatena showcases their sizzling chemistry.

Also Read'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' recreated for 'Hate Story 4'

The song is sung by Neeti Mohan and Jubin Nautiyal who are the perfect match for Urvashi and Vivaan. Composed by Arko, the lyrics are beautifully penned by Manoj Muntashir and Sanjay Gupta.

This is the second song where Arko, Jubin and the music producer Aditya Dev have come together after Meherbani from The Shaukeens. On the collaboration Jubin said, “We recorded the song at Aditya’s studio which has a very homely environment. We three met after a long time and it was a déjà vu feeling for me, I went in flashback of Meherbani days. I have loved the Latin-American touch that Aditya has given to Arko’s composition.”

Arko and Jubin share a great bond which turns their recording sessions into a fun one. “Boond Boond was an effortless recording as it was a very light-headed recording where we tried to give a usual approach to the song, something like what Rafi Saheb does.”

Check the song below:

Hate Story IV, directed by Vishal Pandya, stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon and Gulshan Grover in the lead role. Produced by T-Series, the film will release on 9 March 2018.

