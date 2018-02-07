RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2018 16:16

Bhaggesh Marathe to perform at SurSagar

MUMBAI: SurSagar, a rising talent every month’ is a continued effort to promote and preserve the rich traditional performing arts of India. While they are back with Bhaggesh Marathe, a young vocalist who would perform at SurSagar along with Swapnil Bhise on tabla and Siddesh Bicholkar on harmonium.

On his collaboration with SurSagar Marathe says, “Shashi Vyas had heard me first time a couple of months back in Thane at my grandfather’s book opening show. He liked me and introduced me to SurSagar, while I think he seemed pretty confident about me. Also, my relationship with Shashi kaka’s family is quite old. We have a family bond.”

He added, “The audience would get to witness traditional music which is played at various gharana’s like Jaipur, Agra and Gwalior. While I will be performing traditional music style, also audience may get a chance to listen to Jodi Raga which is a combination of two ragas.”

Marathe is all set to perform at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, second Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 9 February 2018, 7:30 pm onwards. Also, entry would be free for the concert on first come first basis.

