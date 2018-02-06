Zoya Akhtar becomes a beat-boxer for 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar whose movies Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara turned out to be major hits is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming film Gully Boy.

The movie would showcase lives of street rappers of Mumbai. And this time Zoya Akhtar is not just ensuring that her actors get into the skin of the character, but giving herself some music lessons too. In a recent Instagram update from Siddharth Chaturvedi, we see Zoya practicing beat-boxing.

Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar, produced by Excel Entertainment starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt would release by the end of this year. Ranveer and Alia have already started the shoot and are parallelly rehearsing their rap songs for the movie.