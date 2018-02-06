A new star on the horizon-Dhvani Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Not every day does a new singer get lucky to sing with a legend like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Well, Dhvani Bhanushali had that rare fortune. In the upcoming film, Welcome to New York, Dhvani has sung two songs, one of them is Ishtehaar.

"I was so nervous the first day of the recording. I was supposed to sing with the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, that is when the team decided to move the recording next day. On the final day, I managed to complete the song within no time. It is huge honour and privilege for me to sing my first film song with such a legend. Ishtehaar is a song with sad mood but I have another coming up from the same film soon," says the singer.

Speaking of her journey she shares, "I started singing when I was in sixth standard in choir and my music teacher spotted the potential and encouraged me to take up singing. That is when I started taking singing classes in both Hindustani classical and western vocal too."

She also went to Himesh Reshammiya, "I had a chance to present my music to Himesh Sir and he was very encouraging towards me. I went to his studio for six months too."

She also recently bagged the title of being the youngest singer on MTV Unplugged, with her version of the track Naina from Khoobsurat. Dhvani has received love for her version of songs on her YouTube channel with subscriber base growing each and every day (45,000 currently). The magic of her voice went viral across platforms with Carpool Mashup version of Gulabi Aankhein/Shape of You, her first video of Mashup with Sandesh Motwani. The carpool mash-up video has clocked over four million views since release. Dhvani also gave her rendition of Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) which was released on the T-Series YouTube channel then followed with an acoustic version of Tere Mere (Chef).

On future plans, Dhvani says, "I want to do both Bollywood and singles. Along with that I would also like to explore live shows. However, once I create a good fan base for myself, it would be great to perform live."

She has decided not to skip education. "I am completing my Bachelors in Commerce and BME."

She signs off saying, "I get inspired by Shreya Ghosal and Whitney Houston."

Here's wishing luck to the new singer who is just done with her teens.