Jassi Gill's 'Juda Juda' will leave you tranquilized

MUMBAI: Juda Juda, a sad-Punjabi romantic track has been released under T-Series Apna Punjab. Music to Juda Juda given by Gurmeet Singh will soothe your ears while it’s visuals will give you an idea about the storyline.

Juda Juda sung by Jassi Gill will make you rewind the track as the depth of his voice will not stop you from doing so.

Use of musical instruments have turned out to be marvelous here, while the use of violin has added an additional spark. Lyrics have been given by Happy Raikoti which truly marks itself above all the elements featured in the song-video.

Juda Juda is the fourth track from the movie Laavan Phere. While rest of the songs from the movie have varied in its genres.

View the track here:

A Smeep Kang film Laavan Phere starring Roshan Prince, Rubina Bajwa is set to hit theaters on 16 February 2018.