We should detox from technology once in a while: Shibani Kashyap

MUMBAI: Shibani Kashyap, whose latest single is Wanna Be Free, says people should get rid of their obsession with technology and social media.



Asked about her idea of ‘feeling free’ Shibani told IANS, "I prefer living a much organic life where I would rather spend time outside the digital world, interact with people face-to-face rather than on phone. We should detoxify from technology once in a while and in the song also also I tried to convey the same."



In the song's video, Shibani has featured Richa Chadha. She says, “Richa is one actress from the current generation who has the ability to communicate the message beautifully. She is a beautiful face and a talented actress. Honestly, I am a fan of Richa and when I shared the concept of the video, she liked it and agreed to collaborate. She narrated the story very nicely in the video.”

Shibani established herself as a pop star in the late 1990s. Asked why she is not singing enough in films, she said, "Well, it is not in my hands because I am not the one who would go to music directors and ask for an opportunity. So I am making my songs.



"There are times when I sang the song and the film did not release or the song was not used. So I think instead of waiting for an opportunity to come, I am creating my path,” adds Kashyap.

(Source: IANS)