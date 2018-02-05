Before 'Sur Kshetra', I struggled for 6-7 years to earn my living: Aaman Trikha

MUMBAI: Unlike many reality show contestants, who disappear after a short shelf life, Aaman Trikha coined himself a name in the industry. The only reason is his sheer desire to experiment.

"Though I participated in Sur Kshetra, I struggled for almost 6-7 years and went through a grind. Most people give up everything, but I was determined to make it work," says Halo Re singer.

Aaman Trikha, who has given playback to likes of Amitabh Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, is always ready to explore different genres. What sets him apart, is that very few mainstream playback singers would go back to lending voice to television or web series, once their Bollywood career takes a roll, but Trikha is open to that. Recently, he has sung for the new web series Spotlight 2. The story is of singer who is extremely passionate but sees a low in his life due to his own reckless behavior.

"I have sung three songs in the series, Beparvah, Dil Ye Dil, and Aao Na. All three are of different genres and explore various human emotions. It was an amazing experience as the songs are very different from the peppy songs in Bollywood movies that we sing. The plot is dark, thus the requirement for different songs. This web series could be a defining point of my career."

The web series is streamed on Viu, produced by Vikram Bhatt stars Karan V Grover, Aditi Arya and is directed by Sidhant Sachdeva.

The music for the web series is composed by Ankit Shah. "I and Ankit were part of a band, where he was the lead guitarist. We used to compose and jam together. We also did a web series called Hadd with Vikram Bhatt in 2017. During the making of Hadd we discussed Spotlight 2."

The singer opines on the current scenario, "Arijit Singh is certainly leading the pack, but every newcomer is trying to copy him. Initially be it Shaan or Sonu Nigam, each of them had a distinct style, now it is difficult to find that. Recently, I was at a music award panel, and out of 1500 entries 700 were copy of someone."

About his future projects, he shares, "I usually avoid speaking of my future projects, but to share a little I have given playback for a movie Game Paisa Ladki with Neha Kakkar and another movie called Penalty, which is based on football. The song I have sung for Penalty is extremely soulful."

Finally he concludes, "I am hard task master and not easily satisfied with my own self. It is good to be always busy, but I choose quality over quantity. Also, I am amused when producers or directors sometimes request us to sing in style of some other singer. I am not a mimicry artiste, I have my own style and will stick to it."