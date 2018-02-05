JLo styles up in leopard-print cat-suit

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez, who went through eight costume changes for a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis, grabbed eyeballs with her famous curves in a skin-tight leopard-print cat-suit.

The 48 year-old singer's all-in-one outfit with a daring halter-neck silhouette was similar to the outfits Mel B wore in the Spice Girl's hey day, reports The Sun.

The actress accessorised with matching finger-less gloves, and also wore her long hair in a voluminous, wavy style as she performed at the Super Saturday Night show at The Armoury in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She later aided the leopard print piece with a matching biker jacket.

Her performance was an effort to raise funds for the Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, reported dailymail.co.uk.

(Source: IANS)