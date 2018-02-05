I have a playback friendly voice: Amit Mishra

MUMBAI: Amit Mishra, whose latest song Shuru Kar from the Aiyaary is gaining popularity, says he has a ‘playback friendly’ voice that goes well with many Bollywood stars.

"I have a playback friendly voice I guess that goes well with most of the actors. As a playback singer, I have lent my voice to superstars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Sidharth Malhotra. So I think that is my signature," Mishra told IANS.

He got famous with Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Does he feel Bulleya overpowered rest of his songs that he sang in later years? He says, “Yes, that is true, at times people call me Mr Bulleya but it feels great when my work is . Honestly, I sing every song like there is no tomorrow. So I do not know which song will get how much mileage but people also know about my other songs. As a singer, all I can do, is give my best,"

The singer performed at Royal Stag Barrel Selects MTV Unplugged Season 7. Talking about it, he said, "It is a great platform for singing and like many singers, even I also wanted to perform on MTV Unplugged. It is nice to perform here because it gives us an opportunity to work with a great production team."

With every other film, the listeners get to hear a new voice. As a new age singer, does he feel the competition is increasing, he adds to this, "I know but I think competition is only good. It is great that many new voices are coming into the business that creates variety. Even earlier also there was competition”.

(Source: IANS)