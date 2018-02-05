Hard Kaur raps for her trolls on MTV Troll Police

MUMBAI: Making a mark for yourself in the male dominated industry and being a role model for young girls is a great responsibility. And for someone who has earned herself the title of world’s biggest Indian female rapper it’s very obvious to have countless admirers. We are referring to none other than the rapping queen, Taran Kaur Dhillon aka Hard Kaur who has proved everyone with her rapping and singing prowess that there is no such thing as a male dominated industry. But as it’s likely said, as you achieve great things in life you have more haters than well-wishers.

For someone who started as a make-up artist, singing and rapping happened by chance and later turned into a passion would have never imagined that her rap would cause the reason for her troll. In the upcoming episode of MTV Troll Police, Hard Kaur will share her experience of getting troll and come face-to-face with her biggest troll a luxury consultant who resides in Mumbai. The man who claimed to be Hard Kaur’s admirer at one point started targeting her because of an incident in which she unknowingly hurt him which took place few months back in a club. From commenting on her rap to slut shaming her, he found different ways to troll her despite she blocking him.

Speaking about her experience and a special rap she created for her trolls, Hard Kaur said, “Being a female rapper in the male dominated industry gives the world the liberty to judge you and criticize you. But having the liberty of criticizing does not give you the right to insult someone and often people tend to forget that I’m just doing something that I’m passionate about. Though I am open for people having views about me but there has to be a way you share your views. Whatever I have achieved in my life is not gifted, I have earned it! So I won’t let it get affected by some coward trolls. One thing I have realized that if you are in the entertainment business and especially a girl, trolls feel that it’s their moral duty to guide them on how to behave, what to do and what not to do.”

“With MTV Troll Police, I would like to just make one point that despite being a strong person, it does bother me at times, what's wrong have I done to deserve it? Next time please, think before you pass comments on anyone, would you do that to your own family members? And lastly, all those trolls who have problem with my rap, I have special rap for you in Troll Police, please do watch,” adds the Lucky Boy singer.