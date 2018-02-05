Charlie Puth says romance with Gomez messed him up

MUMBAI: Charlie Puth has claimed that dating Selena Gomez "really messed him up".

The 26 year old singer worked with Gomez on the hit track We Don't Talk Anymore back in 2016.

In an interview with Billboard magazine, Puth admitted it was hard to date her because she had someone else on her mind, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Puth said, "It's about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, 'How long has this been going on?'

"I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I'm trying to put this the best way possible. It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in what I was getting myself into,” he added.

Puth continued, "And she evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That's why I'm always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life."

(Source: IANS)