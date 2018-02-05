Arijit Singh took Pune on a musical ride

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh who is currently on his India Tour, again gave a remarkable performance in Pune. The singer turned the evening spectacular by stealing Punekar's hearts with hits like Hawayein, Zaalima, Channa Mereya among others.

Commenting on the occasion, Arijit Singh said, “It makes me extremely happy to witness such a massive response and support from audiences in Pune. I am enthusiastically looking forward to perform in other cities of my tour.”

Touted to be one of the biggest tours of all time, Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh MTV India Tour Powered by Fortune Biryani Special, an initiative by GiMA Concerts will now be held across major cities such as Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai and Raipur right up till March 2018.