RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Feb 2018 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh took Pune on a musical ride

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh who is currently on his India Tour, again gave a remarkable performance in Pune. The singer turned the evening spectacular by stealing Punekar's hearts with hits like Hawayein, Zaalima, Channa Mereya among others.

Commenting on the occasion, Arijit Singh said, “It makes me extremely happy to witness such a massive response and support from audiences in Pune. I am enthusiastically looking forward to perform in other cities of my tour.”

Touted to be one of the biggest tours of all time, Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh MTV India Tour Powered by Fortune Biryani Special, an initiative by GiMA Concerts will now be held across major cities such as Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai and Raipur right up till March 2018.

Tags
Arijit Singh Pune Hawayein Zaalima Channa Mereya Gurgaon Ahmedabad Hyderabad Indore Mumbai Raipur Royal Stag
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2018

Hard Kaur raps for her trolls on MTV Troll Police

MUMBAI: Making a mark for yourself in the male dominated industry and being a role model for young girls is a great responsibility. And for someone who has earned herself the title of world’s biggest Indian female rapper it’s very obvious to have countless admirers.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2018

Before 'Sur Kshetra', I struggled for 6-7 years to earn my living: Aaman Trikha

MUMBAI: Unlike many reality show contestants, who disappear after a short shelf life, Aaman Trikha coined himself a name in the industry. The only reason is his sheer desire to experiment.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

Faridkot mesmerized the audience at Red Bull Music New Delhi

MUMBAI: Delhi-based pop band Faridkot performed at Red Bull Music New Delhi at Gargi College New Delhi on 29 January. For their first show of the year, the band played on the Red Bull Music Tour Bus, which was also the travelling gig machine’s first stop of 2018.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he was pleased by the experience.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2018

Sony Music's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' bags maximum awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018

MUMBAI: A movie is seen nominated under various categories but the same movie itself winning awards in different categories is something rare.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popuread more

News
TRAI suggests auction of 200 khz band for digital radio broadcast

NEW DELHI: While recommending financial incentives by government, the Telecom Regulatory Authoritread more

News
BARC week 4: Channels receive a major scale down

MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
A 100 per cent spike in regional music streaming; a boon for the app industry

MUMBAI: While there is heavy traffic for Bollywood and international music being streamed or dowread more

News
BIG FM's Atul Razdan talks on adult contemporary genre and 2018 plans

MUMBAI: Just before 2017 came to an end, BIG FM launched a new show with the ace composer of Bolread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sudhir Mishra launches music of 'Daas Dev'

MUMBAI: Sudhir Mishra’s next political thriller film Daas Dev’s music was launched yesterday in a Grand event at Ultra Indian Derby 2018 at...read more

2
Ankit Tiwari praises technological advancements at Whistling Woods International

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI) seventh season cultural hub, 5th Veda Sessions had singer-composer Ankit Tiwari as their guest. Well the...read more

3
The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar release 'Pray For Me'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd and international Grammy Award-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar have released Pray For Me as the latest single from Black Panther...read more

4
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Ishtehaar' will leave you enthralled

MUMBAI: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who needs no introduction is back in Bollywood with a track for an upcoming release Welcome To New York. It was three...read more

5
Before 'Sur Kshetra', I struggled for 6-7 years to earn my living: Aaman Trikha

MUMBAI: Unlike many reality show contestants, who disappear after a short shelf life, Aaman Trikha coined himself a name in the industry. The only...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group