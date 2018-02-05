Ankit Tiwari praises technological advancements at Whistling Woods International

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI) seventh season cultural hub, 5th Veda Sessions had singer-composer Ankit Tiwari as their guest. Well the conclave started with a melodious concoction of Indian music and Italian opera. Gioconda Vessichilli performed an enthralling composition.

The performance narrated an enticing story about a girl being abandoned by her lover in Paris and how she gains strength to move ahead in life and live it to the fullest. The talented opera singer surprised everyone with her tribute to Hindi music by performing Bollywood hit tracks like Hum Tere Bin, Abb Reh Nahi Sakte and Itni Si Baat Hain'.

Speaking about the occasion, Subhash Ghai stated, “5th Veda is a session specially designed to rejoice and attain the inner voice through music, art and culture. Throughout the seventh season of 5th Veda, we aim to invite renowned industry stalwarts to educate the students and share invaluable life lessons. This inaugural session was significantly different as two distinct music genres were performed and enabled the students to witness breath-taking experience.”

There was an interactive session between Subhash Ghai and Ankit Tiwari, where he shared his success stories. He also narrated stories from his childhood days, how he started performing since his adolescence and how his mother has been a great influence on him becoming a music sensation. He sportingly composed and sung a song as suggested by Subhash Ghai, which left the audience in awe.

Later Ankit performed some of his all-time hits like Galliyan, Tu Hain Ki Nahi and Dil CheezeTujhe Dedi. The session concluded with a promise by the singer and music director about him coming back to WWI campus to compose the same track with Subhash Ghai and the students.

Highlighting the importance of being educated at an institute like WWI, Ankit Tiwari said, “The students studying at Whistling Woods International are very fortunate to be a part of the prestigious institute.”

He praised the technological advancements available at the institute. Also, he thanked Subhash Ghai for hosting him and for providing the much-needed platform to the students.