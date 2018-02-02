When Meghan Trainor threw up on fiance

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor threw up on her fiance Daryl Sabara the day after he proposed.

The reason was food poisoning.

"It's kind of gross. We're eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we're eating the hotel food and the day that we drove home, I got food poisoning on the car ride. So, he's driving and I'm just in his face like ‘urghl' (throwing up), and I told him, ‘I'm so sorry,' and he's like, ‘I'd kiss you right now.'"

Trainor said Sabara did lean over for a kiss, reports people.com.

When the hosts of the The Talk expressed how impressed they were, Trainor added: "We pulled over, we had like a moment. He went for the nasty!"

Trainor and Sabara got engaged in last December when the Spy Kids actor got down on one knee during the couple's trip to Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Springs, California, on her birthday.

