News |  02 Feb 2018 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

Rustum debuts with his latest romantic Punjabi pop single 'Mental'

MUMBAI: Rohit Tripathi whose stage names spells Rustum is all set to enter the music world with his latest romantic Punjabi single Mental. Rustum has collaborated with Badri Ki Dulhania fame Ikka Singh for this track.

The track is released under Times Music , while music to the pop track-Mental has been given by Teenu Arora and lyrics have been penned by Raj Hans. The video has been shot in Dubai featuring an Afghani model Roshana Najib, directed by Aziz Zee.

Rustom has been a professional businessman from the field of pharmaceuticals. A graduate from Delhi university, Rustum had participated in various music performances during his school and college days.

“I was always keen on getting in the field of music. I am really happy and excited for Mental. The concept of this music video was in my mind from the last couple of years and I am glad that now everything has fallen into place perfectly,” said Rustum.

Click here to view the track:

Rustum has plans to release two more music videos in the coming months in collaboration with top artist from Bollywood and Punjabi music industry.

