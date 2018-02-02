RadioandMusic
News |  02 Feb 2018 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Remakes should be done properly: Yo Yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has reworked and given a modern touch to songs like Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg Maar, says recreations should be done properly.

"I try to keep the hook line and the melody of old songs while remaking songs and the new input shouldn't come out of the blue. It should match with the songs. It should seem like a new song with an old feel... I feel that remakes should be done properly so that we do not get cursed by their original artists," Singh said in a statement to IANS. 

The rapper, who has given hits like Sunny Sunny, Blue Eyes and Brown Rang, says the Hindi film industry now has a lot of great artists.

"Everyone is doing good work. In fact all the new people who have come are very crazy and we are getting to hear good music and lyrics," added the Angrezi Beat rapper, who has a huge fan following.

On the collaboration with Hansraj Hans's song Dil Chori for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he said: "I have heard his songs since childhood. Dil Chori was a crazy song.

"The idea generally came into my head that which old Punjabi song, which was a hit pan-India before could be remade... Talking about other songs we made Tote Tote Hogaya into Chote Chote Peg Maar. This song is sung by Hansraj's son Navraj Hans." 

What else is in Singh's kitty?

"I have made over two dozens of songs and I am making more. A lot is about to come. Will try to give you all songs back to back which will be a mix of dance, love and R&B songs," he said.

(Source: IANS)

