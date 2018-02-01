RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Feb 2018 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

'Yaari Ve' was an experiment which could have backfired us: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros had  released Yaari Ve, a romantic number under Times Music. This track seems to be a unique piece and one wouldn’t think of Yaari Ve coming out of Meet Bros. The track has received immense appreciation as it’s crossed 13 million plus views in a month. Recently Meet Bros made an appearance at Bollywood Hungama and did celebrate the success of the track.

Harmeet Singh unveiled their experience working on the track, “Yaari Ve is not  a  pure romantic song neither it’s  party track. This was our first attempt where we tried something different. It’s a groovy song which includes romance, friendship international vibe. Yaari Ve was an experiment which could have backfired us but people are giving us a real good feedback. Whenever you create something which everybody likes, it’s always an ‘overwhelming feeling’.”

Also read: Don't be too attached to your work just go with the flow: Meet Bros

While one would definitely think what made the duo to pick 'romance' as their genre, Manmeet Singh says, “We are originally romantic boys from heart. We always wanted to be romantic composers. But our public demands party songs.  While we have come up with Shirt Da Button and many such party hits, also our Baby Doll turned out to be a block buster. So eventually people conceptualized that we make party songs. But I can assure that in the coming years we will be known for our romantic songs.”

Click here to view the track:

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lQOMzMzX73M" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“2018 is all about romantic songs. We have served the film industry as music directors, but now it’s time we focus on ourselves.  We are coming up with more singles, also we are handling music direction parallelly,” ends  Harmeet Singh.

Tags
Meet Bros Yaari Ve Bollywood Hungama romantic single Times Music Harmeet Singh Manmeet Singh
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2018

'Dastaan' romantic single will definitely leave you touched

MUMBAI: As regional music is taking a step higher, T-Series has been releasing many songs under its label. Recently, under its Punjabi regional section, T-Series Apna Punjab, launched a Punjabi romantic track Dastaan.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Music has always been my religion: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, whose new romantic single Sunwai released on Monday, says music has always been his religion.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2018

I have to do more good work: Jyotica Tangri on winning an award

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s playback singer Jyotica Tangri is currently on cloud nine as she received the Best Playback Singer award at Zee Cine Awards 2018.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2018

Meet Bros' 'Yaari Ve' crosses 5 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The duo that hijacked many hearts with tracks like Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan are elated to have found success in their recently released track Yaari Ve.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2017

Don't be too attached to your work just go with the flow: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros, who have earlier given party hits like Chitiyan Kaliyan, Baby Doll, High Heels Te Nache and more, have now released romantic single Yaari Ve.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TAAQademy and Machani Ananda associate to confluence entrepreneurs and musicians

MUMBAI: Machani Ananda and TAAQademy collaborated to dedicate 'Sounds of Success' to eread more

News
New label to promote electronic dance music

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Wednesday announced thread more

News
Indie Music Label collaborates with Sony to promote Pop Music

MUMBAI: 2018 will see some strategic partnerships for Indie Music Label and the first in the yearead more

News
Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music collaborate to bring on-demand, ad-free music

MUMBAI: After a successful collaboration with two Indian music labels Zee Music Company and Sareread more

News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached tread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Yaari Ve' was an experiment which could have backfired us: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros had  released Yaari Ve, a romantic number under Times Music. This track seems to be a unique piece and one wouldn’t think of Yaari...read more

2
I am addicted to social media and this video is a wake-up call for me: Shibani Kashyap

MUMBAI: The famous Bollywood playback singer Shibani Kashyap and actress Richa Chadha unveiled their new single WannaBe Free on 31 January 2018....read more

3
These music composers not just created music but history

MUMBAI: The vast legacy of Bollywood Music has seen emergence of many music directors, who composed songs that coined the term of Bollywood music....read more

4
The new Lóreal Ad features Camila Cabello's 'Never be the same'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello whose popularity is peaking in India is seen in the brand new L’oreal ad where the advertisement also features her single...read more

5
Daddy Yankee drops his brand-new club banger ‘Dura’

MUMBAI: Daddy Yankee, considered the King of Reggaetón and one of the most influential artiste in Latin Urban Music just dropped his brand new single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group