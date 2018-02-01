'Yaari Ve' was an experiment which could have backfired us: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros had released Yaari Ve, a romantic number under Times Music. This track seems to be a unique piece and one wouldn’t think of Yaari Ve coming out of Meet Bros. The track has received immense appreciation as it’s crossed 13 million plus views in a month. Recently Meet Bros made an appearance at Bollywood Hungama and did celebrate the success of the track.

Harmeet Singh unveiled their experience working on the track, “Yaari Ve is not a pure romantic song neither it’s party track. This was our first attempt where we tried something different. It’s a groovy song which includes romance, friendship international vibe. Yaari Ve was an experiment which could have backfired us but people are giving us a real good feedback. Whenever you create something which everybody likes, it’s always an ‘overwhelming feeling’.”

While one would definitely think what made the duo to pick 'romance' as their genre, Manmeet Singh says, “We are originally romantic boys from heart. We always wanted to be romantic composers. But our public demands party songs. While we have come up with Shirt Da Button and many such party hits, also our Baby Doll turned out to be a block buster. So eventually people conceptualized that we make party songs. But I can assure that in the coming years we will be known for our romantic songs.”

“2018 is all about romantic songs. We have served the film industry as music directors, but now it’s time we focus on ourselves. We are coming up with more singles, also we are handling music direction parallelly,” ends Harmeet Singh.